Actor David Weatherley also appeared in Xena: Warrior Princess and acted alongside the likes of Orlando Bloom.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor David Weatherley, who was born in London in 1939 moved to New Zealand in the 1960s after he had served in the Canadian military in the 1950s. David Weatherley began his career in the theatre and became best known for his role in Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring.

In Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, David Weatherley played the part of Barliman Butterbur, the owner of The Prancing Pony Inn. He also appeared in Xena: Warrior Princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Weatherley also starred in 1975 on the New Zealand drama series The Mackenzie Affair, alongside Narnia star James Cosmo. In the 1980s, he lived in Australia and appeared in Home and Away and A Country Practice.

During his career, he starred alongside the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom and Viggo Mortensen and his final work was a voice role alongside Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison in the New Zealand 2019 animated movie Mosley.

Actor David Weatherley was awarded a Scroll of Honour from the Variety Artists Club of New Zealand in 2016, his survivors include his former wife Anita and their two children, Richard and Marion.

According to an obituary on legacy.com, “A celebration of his life will be held at 4pm, Thursday 19 December 2024, at The Good Home, Birkenhead,” which is a suburb of Auckland in New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Weatherley passed away on December 12, 2024 after reportedly a long illness. The actor was also known for playing Spencer in Power Rangers Operation Overdrive. Ranger Board, an news and community Instagram account for Power Rangers fan, paid tribute to him. The tribute read: “Some very sad news- David Weatherley known to us as the wonderful Spencer in Power Ranges Operation Overdrive, passed away on December 12th, 2024, at the age of 85. Our love & condolences go out to David’s loved ones. Rest in peace, David.”