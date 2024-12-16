An actress who appeared in many high-profile TV shows across a four-decade career has died aged 70

Jill Jacobson was seen in Falcon Crest, The New Gidget, Crazy Like a Fox, Murphy Brown, and two Star Trek shows - The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine. On the silver screen she was seen in the Ron Howard film Splash, which co-starred Tom Hanks, The Jigsaw Murders and the 2020 comedy Reality Queen! with Denise Richards.

She died in at Cedars-Sinai’s Culver West Health Center in Culver City, California, after a long health battle.

Jill Jacobson arrives at the opening night of Riverdance in 2011 at the Pantages Theatre in California | Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Pantages Theatre

Deadline confirmed the news, with a statement from her family saying she was “beautiful, energetic, and positive to the end [and] will be deeply missed by numerous relatives, friends, and her beloved dogs Benny and Kowalski”.

The actress received awards for her work as a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society. Earlier this year she said that she overcame a two-and-a-half-year struggle with oesophageal cancer that “kind of took me out of the game for a while”, reported Deadline.

Jacobson's colleague Caryn Richman, who she worked with on the Gidget reboot, praised her late peer personally and professionally to The Hollywood Reporter. “Jill’s comic timing was brilliant and her enthusiasm and love of life made our time together on set joyful,” Richman said.

Jacobson's last work was Merrily, a drama film from writer-director Robert McAtee, due out next year.

She was a student at the University of Texas in Austin and graduated with a Radio, TV and Film degree before moving to Los Angeles, where she debuted in the titular role on the 1977 horror film Nurse Sherri. In addition to her acting ventures, Jacobson was also an accomplished stand-up comic, as according to The Hollywood Reporter she was a regular at venues in Los Angeles such as The Comedy Store and The Improv.