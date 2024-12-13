A veteran BBC producer, who worked alongside the legendary DJ Steve Wright, has died.

Malcolm Brown, who spearheaded a number of projects for BBC radio stations, was a major part of Wright’s career, producing both Young Steve and The Afternoon Boys, and The Legendary Pub Singer. Wright died in February 2024 from a ruptured stomach ulcer.

He joined the BBC back in 1963 as a trainee studio manager, and by the 1980s was one of the broadcaster’s leading producers. So great were his talents that in 1999, Brown lended his expertise to produce four external broadcasts for Radio One, at the request of executive producer David Atkey.

Brown was also a dedicated organist, often found playing at local churches, including Sunday services and funerals.

In the wake of his death, tributes have been pouring in from friends and colleagues. Radio presenter Shaun Tilley said: “Such sad news about legendary BBC producer Malcolm Brown passing away. He was hugely respected and liked in equal measure as well as being very helpful to me during the making of the My Radio One series.

“I could never persuade him to sit down with me and record his wonderful memories. God bless you Malc.”

Songwriter David Mindel said: “Sad that we lost Malcolm Brown yesterday, the only Radio One producer to buy a round in my presence and after being injured in a football match against us pluggers, insisted on having a few pints and lunch before going to hospital - with a broken leg.”

Former colleague Richard Pearson added: “Malcolm was a great bloke and the only Radio One producer to support me, in my maverick attempts to convince the hierarchy that the world in 1977 was a different place to that of 1967 and that the station needed to reflect this.

“Malcolm opened manoeuvres, by sidling up to me, in the queue at the BBC cash office and saying 'Richard, there's too much dead wood in Radio One', then effectively went to war with the station controller, on my behalf, with scant regard for the effect it might have on his own position.

“I shall raise a pint of Guinness to Malcolm, at the earliest opportunity. Rest in peace my friend.”