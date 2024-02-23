Steve Wright: When will inquest into BBC radio presenter's death be held?
An inquest report is being prepared following the death of beloved BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright.
The 69-year-old was confirmed dead on Tuesday, February 13 - just days after being on air. The presenter had been a familier voice on Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades.
A family statement said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.
"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."
With the Metropolitan Police preparing a report for the coroner, an inquest into Wright's death will be held. It is thought that this will potentially take place at Westminster Coroner's Court.
Coroner's court listings are often published online ahead of time, so that the public and press can see which cases have been opened, and which ones are due to be concluded by the coroner. However, the Westminster Coroner's Court website only lists the current day's hearings, so a date for Steve Wright's inquest is not yet public knowledge.
The purpose of an inquest is to determine exactly how someone died. The Met Police has described the presenter's death as "unexpected" but it is not being treated as suspicious. A cause of death was not disclosed by his family, so the nature of Wright's death will not be apparent until the inquest is concluded.
