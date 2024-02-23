Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An inquest report is being prepared following the death of beloved BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family statement said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

With the Metropolitan Police preparing a report for the coroner, an inquest into Wright's death will be held. It is thought that this will potentially take place at Westminster Coroner's Court.

The death of Steve Wright prompted an outpouring of grief from listeners and celebrities alike. Picture: BBC

Coroner's court listings are often published online ahead of time, so that the public and press can see which cases have been opened, and which ones are due to be concluded by the coroner. However, the Westminster Coroner's Court website only lists the current day's hearings, so a date for Steve Wright's inquest is not yet public knowledge.

Advertisement

Advertisement