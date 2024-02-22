Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details have emerged about the health condition of Steve Wright months before the legendary BBC DJ died at the age of 69. The veteran broadcaster was said to have had heart surgery '14 or 15 months ago' after his Steve Wright in the Afternoon programme ended on Radio 2.

Appearing on the Behind The Scenes with Colin Edmonds podcast, Wright’s friend Mark Wells said "he had been more ill than he had been letting on". “Steve told me he had a heart operation about 14 or 15 months ago after he finished Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Radio 2," Mr Wells added.

“He had a bypass operation which had gone well but I think he had been more ill than he had been letting on to that point. The recovery from that had gone pretty well though obviously the events of the last couple of days would suggest that's what in the end came for him.”

Mr Wells - who formerly worked as Controller of Entertainment at ITV - met Wright during the 90s. He recalled the DJ being 'preoccupied' with his health and 'never' appearing healthy.

“He never ate properly. Every meal I had with him was an unhealthy one. He didn't drink much but he certainly used to smoke cigars. And we would often walk around the block smoking cigars back in the day. I think in time that took its toll,” said Mr Wells.

Steve Wright presented Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades.

Wright was reportedly found dead at his flat in London last Monday (February 12). While his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, Wright had been "struggling with his health" before he passed away. The source said: "We were aware he was struggling with his health a bit but nothing that seemed this serious."

Born in Greenwich, London in 1954, Wright began his career at the BBC in a clerical role. His venture into broadcasting started in 1976 when he left the BBC to join Thames Valley Radio. Four years later, he became part of BBC Radio 1, initially hosting weekend shows before introducing "Steve Wright in the Afternoon" in 1981, a popular programme which he relaunched on Radio 2 in 1999.