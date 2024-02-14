Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The world of broadcasting is still in mourning following the death of legendary BBC DJ Steve Wright at the age of 69.

In a statement confirming his death, Wright's family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Wright was a well-known voice to millions across the country, having been part of flagship shows at the BBC since 1980. His last show, a pre-recorded edition of Sunday Love Songs, was played three days ago, with his death coming as a shock to fans and colleagues alike.

Former BBC radio presenter Steve Wright has died aged 69, but was he ill prior to his death? (Credit: BBC)

Was Steve Wright ill?

While his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, according to sources who spoke to the Daily Mail, Wright had been "struggling with his health" before his death. The source said: "We were aware he was struggling with his health a bit but nothing that seemed this serious."

No details on the health battle he was fighting have been released. However, his death is said to have taken colleagues by surprise, with the source adding: "It has come as a huge shock. Nobody can believe it. He was engaging with his colleagues so recently. It doesn't seem at all real."

Steve Wright's health history

Wright was never known to have battled any serious illnesses, but his weight loss was a topic of discussion. He opened up about the decision to shed the pounds during an episode of BBC Breakfast in 2009.

