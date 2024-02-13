Steve Wright death: is his cause of death known, did he have health issues?
The death of beloved radio presenter Steve Wright has left fans shocked and saddened.
His family announced his passing in a statement on Tuesday, 13 February. It comes just weeks after he was made an MBE for services to radio.
Steve Wright presented shows on both BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 throughout a four decade career. He was just 69 at the time of his death.
But what has been said? Here's all you need to know:
Is his cause of death known?
The family did not confirm any of the details about Steve Wright's death in the intial statement.
He had most recently been on the air on Sunday (11 February) hosting a pre-recorded Valentine's Day edition of his Love Songs programme.
Steve Wright was made an MBE in the New Year's Honours list at the start of 2024.
What has been said?
A statement shared to the broadcaster by Wright’s family said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.
“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.
“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.
“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”
BBC director-general Tim Davie said everyone at the BBC were “heartbroken” at the “terribly sad news”.
