Broadcasting legend Bob Edwards dead at 76: Wife Windsor Johnston announces news on Facebook
Broadcasting legend Bob Edwards has died at 76, the news was announced by his third wife, Windsor Johnston, on Facebook. She wrote: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts to share that Bob Edwards passed away peacefully on Saturday night. His daughters, Susannah, Nora and I were with him as he took his final breath.”
“He smiled as we played the well wishes, loving memories and messages of healing that you all so kindly took the time to record for him.
“A tear slid down his face as he listened to those familiar voices under the bed of the old Morning Edition theme.
“The world of broadcasting has lost a behemoth. Bob was an absolute master at his skill and left an indelible mark on the field of journalism.
“He was a stickler for even the tiniest of details and lived by the philosophy that ‘less is more.’ He helped paved the way for the younger generation of journalists who continue to make NPR what it is today
“On a personal note, Bob was the absolute love of my life. He was an extremely loving and supporting partner, not to mention my greatest admirer.”
“He and I were together for 14 years and just recently celebrated 12 years of marriage.
“It’s unbearable to think of a life without him, but until we meet again, I’ll continue to listen for that beautiful voice in my ear, wishing me luck and telling me to break a lip.”
Bob Edwards was best known for his 30-year tenure at NPR, he spent 25 years hosting the ‘Morning Edition.’ The NPR CEO John Lansing said in a statement that “We are saddened to hear that Bob Edwards has passed away. Bob Edwards understood the intimate and distinctly personal connection with audiences that distinguishes audio journalism from other mediums, and for decades he was a trusted voice in the lives of millions of public radio listeners.
“Staff at NPR and all across the Network, along with those millions of listeners, will remember Bob Edwards with gratitude.”
Bob Edwards was born in Louisville, Kentucky, USA,on May 15, 1947 and worked at the beginning of his career as a newscaster for the Indiana station WHEL/New Albany and also worked with Armed Forces Radio and Television when he did a stint in Korea.
According to the Radio Hall of Fame, “During his tenure on Morning Edition, Edwards won two Gabriel Awards from the National Catholic Association of Broadcasters, in addition to the Alfred I. du Pont-Columbia University Award in 1995 and a Peabody Award in 1999. Edwards stepped down as host of Morning Edition on April 30. 2004. Later that year, Edwards moved to XM Satellite Radio to launch The Bob Edwards Show.”
