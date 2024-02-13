Bob Edwards has passed away at the age of 76. TV personality Robin Roberts poses with her AMEE Award in Broadcasting and radio personality Bob Edwards at the 2010 AFTRA AMEE Awards at The Grand Ballroom at The Plaza Hotel on February 22, 2010 in New York City.

Broadcasting legend Bob Edwards has died at 76, the news was announced by his third wife, Windsor Johnston, on Facebook. She wrote: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts to share that Bob Edwards passed away peacefully on Saturday night. His daughters, Susannah, Nora and I were with him as he took his final breath.”

“He smiled as we played the well wishes, loving memories and messages of healing that you all so kindly took the time to record for him.

“A tear slid down his face as he listened to those familiar voices under the bed of the old Morning Edition theme.

“The world of broadcasting has lost a behemoth. Bob was an absolute master at his skill and left an indelible mark on the field of journalism.

“He was a stickler for even the tiniest of details and lived by the philosophy that ‘less is more.’ He helped paved the way for the younger generation of journalists who continue to make NPR what it is today

“On a personal note, Bob was the absolute love of my life. He was an extremely loving and supporting partner, not to mention my greatest admirer.”

“He and I were together for 14 years and just recently celebrated 12 years of marriage.

“It’s unbearable to think of a life without him, but until we meet again, I’ll continue to listen for that beautiful voice in my ear, wishing me luck and telling me to break a lip.”

Bob Edwards was best known for his 30-year tenure at NPR, he spent 25 years hosting the ‘Morning Edition.’ The NPR CEO John Lansing said in a statement that “We are saddened to hear that Bob Edwards has passed away. Bob Edwards understood the intimate and distinctly personal connection with audiences that distinguishes audio journalism from other mediums, and for decades he was a trusted voice in the lives of millions of public radio listeners.

“Staff at NPR and all across the Network, along with those millions of listeners, will remember Bob Edwards with gratitude.”

Bob Edwards was born in Louisville, Kentucky, USA,on May 15, 1947 and worked at the beginning of his career as a newscaster for the Indiana station WHEL/New Albany and also worked with Armed Forces Radio and Television when he did a stint in Korea.