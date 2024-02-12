Football legend Ian Lawson dead at 84: Leeds and Burnley forward turned pro at 17

Former Leeds and Burnley forward Ian Lawson has passed away at the age of 84. The late Burnley FC centre forward Ian Lawson posed for a portrait at the West Ham United football stadium before a match

Football legend Ian Lawson, who is best known as a title-winning forward for Leeds United and Burnley has died at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife Maureen, son Michael and daughter Sharon. Ian Lawson started his footballing career playing for Pelton schoolboys in County Durham before moving to Burnley in 1954 and becoming a professional when he was 17. He is remembered for scoring four goals when Burnley beat Chesterfield 7-0 in the FA Cup and also bagged himself a hat-trick when they won 9-0 over New Brighton.

In 1962, Ian Lawson moved to Leeds after making 30 appearances for Burnley and scoring 15 goals, his fee at the time was £20,000. He also was capped by England at youth level and in 1964 under the stewardship of Don Revie, helped Leeds win the Second Division title.

Ian Lawson also played for Crystal Palace, Port Vale and Barnsley and retired in 1968. Leeds United posted a tribute to Ian Lawson on their website. In the tribute the club said: “Lawson played a key role in the championship winning campaign, netting 11 goals in 24 league appearances as the Whites were promoted back to the First Division, setting the platform for what would become the most successful era in the club’s history.”

Leeds went on to say “In total, he made 51 appearances in all competitions, during his time at Elland Road scoring 21 goals.

“The thoughts of everyone are with Ian’s family and friends, his wife Maureen, daughter Sharon and son Michael.”