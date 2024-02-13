Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes continue to flood for legendary BBC Radio 2 presenter, Steve Wright who died at the age of 69, in what has been described as a 'shock' to many, including his colleagues. The London-born BBC long-serving DJ passed away on Tuesday (February 13), just two days after hosting a pre-recorded special Valentine's Day edition of his Sunday Love Songs programme.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard.

"Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK's most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time."

Paying tribute to Wright after his death was announced, an emotional Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox said: "It's really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright's passing, except we are all shocked and devastated and blindsided by this news.

Wright pictured in December 1979: (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

"Steve was an extraordinary broadcaster, a really kind person, he was witty, he was warm, and he was a huge, huge part of the Radio 2 family, and I know my fellow DJs will all be absolutely shattered too."

BBC director general Tim Davie said: "All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

"He was the ultimate professional - passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio.

BBC radio presenter Steve Wright has died aged 69

"No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences' faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly."

Born in Greenwich, London in 1954, Wright began his career at the BBC in a clerical role. His venture into broadcasting started in 1976 when he left the BBC to join Thames Valley Radio. Four years later, he became part of BBC Radio 1, initially hosting weekend programmes before introducing "Steve Wright in the Afternoon" in 1981, a programme that would ultimately become synonymous with his career.

Following a brief period hosting the Radio 1 breakfast show in 1994, Wright transitioned to Talk Radio before rejoining the BBC in 1996. His tenure at the BBC saw him presenting various programmes, including a Saturday show and "Sunday Love Songs" on Radio 2 from 1996, followed by the launch of his afternoon show in 1999, a position he held until 2022.

In 2022, during a series of scheduling changes at the station, Scott Mills took over the afternoon slot, while Wright continued his tenure with Radio 2, hosting "Sunday Love Songs" along with a series of special programmes and podcasts.

Presenter Jeremy Vine told BBC News: "It's come as a complete shock to us. The Radio 2 family are in mourning. The thing about Steve is that he was 69 when he died, but he still sounded like he did when he was 30. He was such an incredible professional... a lovely man.

"He was so encouraging to the next generation of presenters like me. He was so generous with his time. He was such a huge figure in British radio. That cheerful voice is gone, and there are so many people who will feel his loss."

The station's boss Helen Thomas said: "Steve understood the connection and companionship that radio engenders better than anyone, and we all loved him for it. He was a consummate professional whose attention to detail was always second to none."

'Awful, shocking news'

Fellow DJ, Tony Blackburn said he was 'shocked' to learn about Wright's passing. He posted on X: "I am so sad that my dear friend Steve Wright has passed away. He was a great broadcaster and we just loved one another's company. I was shocked at the news and will miss him terribly."

Former Radio 2 drivetime host Simon Mayo said it was "awful news", describing Wright as "one of the greats". He wrote on social media: "An amazing performer. Just watching his show was breathtaking. Even when carts and cart machines were extinct, he would not let them go. A fabulous creative whirlwind of a presenter."

Jo Whiley, who also presented on Radio 1 and Radio 2 during Wright's respective tenures, said she was "so utterly devastated" to hear of his death. Describing Wright as a "class act", she said: "An utter perfectionist when it came to radio. No-one cared more about the quality of what came of the your speakers than Wrighty. But he was also extraordinarily kind and big-hearted.

"We saw each other a lot doing our shows during the pandemic and I loved the banter we had. He was a huge fan of new music and he loved a gossip. When I joined Radio 2 he took the time to come into the studio and was never anything less than encouraging and supportive over the years."

Scott Mills, who took over the afternoon slot from Wright, posted: "He made everything sound effortless, and worked so hard to make every show world class. He was a constant inspiration to me on how to do radio that sounded big."

'Wonderful magic man'

Former Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce said he was 'shocked' to learn about Wright's passing. He wrote: "Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio."

The station's current breakfast show host Zoe Ball also paid tribute to her colleague. She wrote on X: said Wright said: "Wrighty, our radio friend, our inspiration, master of broadcasting, the Godfather, always there for us all with support, advice, love & most importantly laughter. Rest well you wonderful magic man. Life won't be the same without you here. Love you my friend my hero."

Dame Esther Rantzen, who was interviewed by Steve Wright on many occasions, said he was a unique broadcaster. "He created a kind of club which whether he was interviewing you or whether you were enjoying it as a listener, you looked forward to joining every day," she told the PA news agency.

"It is a very rare quality, and he made it sound easy. It was frequently very funny, and when he left his daily afternoon show he really knocked a hole in the day for many of us who relied on his company.

TV presenter Matt Lucas described Wright as the "most brilliant radio broadcaster of them all". He said: "So gifted and natural and engaging. It was always a pleasure and an honour to appear on his show. What a huge loss."

Radio presenter Paul Gambaccini also paid tribute to Wright, calling him the “one of the all-time greats”. In an Instagram video, he said: “He (Wright) was not only the best at what he did, he was basically the only at what he did.

“There had been zoo radio in the United States with Scott Shannon, but Steve really perfected it. And he is one of the all time greats and will never be replaced, because he can never be replaced. No one else here did what he did, and he did it regularly. We will love him forever.”

Wright took over from Gambaccini on BBC Radio 2’s Pick Of The Pops in October 2023 and was known for honing the zoo radio format with his show Steve Wright In The Afternoon.