Duncan Norvelle, the comedian known for his iconic "Chase me!" catchphrase, has died at the age of 66.

Norvelle, who suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012, died on Thursday morning (December 12), prompting emotional tributes from fans and friends.

Norvelle's stroke 11 years ago left him paralysed on the left side of his body, and he was told he might never walk again. Reflecting on the ordeal, he once said, “I felt this one jolting through my entire body and it seemed to go on forever. I saw a lot of stroke patients give up and not question what the doctors were saying to them, but I was determined to get better and live my life.”

Despite the prognosis, Norvelle made a remarkable recovery, eventually returning to the stage in 2015 to raise funds for the Stroke Association. “It’s a killer, and I consider myself to be one of the lucky ones,” he said.

Following his death, fans and fellow entertainers shared heartfelt messages. Jess Conrad OBE wrote: “I’m sorry to hear of the passing of @DuncanChaseMe. He was a fixture on the showbiz circuit for years with his famous ‘chase me!’ catchphrase. Gone way too young, he will be dearly missed.”

One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “So sad to hear of the passing of Duncan Norvelle, a very funny man with the most incredible charisma and a lovely guy to top it off. RIP Sir.”

Another friend shared: “Duncan was incredibly gentle and kind and remains one of my comedy heroes. I send my love and prayers to Linda. May Duncan rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Norvelle first rose to fame in the early 1980s on the ITV variety show Saturday Royal. He later became a household name after appearing on the popular comedy panel game show Through the Keyhole in 1991.

In 2008, he joined the Ricky Tomlinson Laughter Show on tour, and in 2009, he delighted audiences playing Buttons in a production of Cinderella in Doncaster.

After his stroke, Norvelle became an advocate for stroke awareness, urging people to monitor their health. “I would urge people to get their blood pressure checked regularly and to get help straight away if they experience sudden facial or arm weakness or slurred speech as these are all symptoms of a stroke,” he advised.