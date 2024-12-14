The billionaire founder of high street fashion chain Mango has died in an accident, the company has announced.

Isak Andic, 71, fell into a ravine while hiking outside Barcelona on Saturday, December 14. Local Spanish media reported that his was with his son and other family members when he fell.

Mr Andic was known for creating the Spanish fashion chain Mango. The Turkish-born businessman founded the company in Barcelona in 1984, having moved to the Spanish city in the 1960s.

Mango confirmed the news of his death, with CEO Toni Ruiz saying in a statement: "His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements. It is up to us, and this is the best tribute we can make to Isak and which we will fulfil, to ensure that Mango continues to be the project that Isak aspired to and of which he would feel proud."

How much was Isak Andic worth?

According to Forbes, Mr Andic was worth $4.5 billion at the time of his death, ranking 750th in the Forbes world rankings. His fortune was largely amassed due to the success of Mango.

From its Barcelona beginnings with a single store in the mid-80s, the fashion chain is now a mainstay of the high street. It operates more than 2,100 stores worldwide in 120 countries.

Famous fans of the brand include the likes of Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss.