Budget airline easyJet has announced that its profits have soared by 34% in the past year.

Bosses at the air travel carrier have said that the annual increase in profits means that the “future for the company is bright”. easyJet recorded pre-tax profits of £610 million for the year to September 30 - this was up from £455m the previous year.

In the past year, the airline marked a 7% increase in passenger numbers, as well as noting that strong trading was boosted by the company’s easyJet Holidays offering. easyJet Holidays offers customers package deal for their getaways, with this division of the company seeing a 56% profit jump to £190m.

Outgoing chief executive Johan Lundgren described the results as being representative of “the effectiveness and execution of our strategy”. He added: “It also represents a significant step towards our goal of sustainably generating over £1 billion annual profit before tax.”

Financial Chief Officer Kenton Jarvis, will replace Mr Lundgren as CEO on January 1, said: “The airline will continue to grow, particularly on popular longer leisure routes like north Africa and the Canaries. I am looking forward to taking over the controls of this fantastic business in the new year and we still have a lot to go for as we progress towards our ambitious targets.”

Who is the owner of easyJet?

easyJet is owned by Greek billionaire Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. He founded the budget airline in 1995, procuring start-up fund from his wealthy father and shipping magnate, Loucas Haji-Ioannou.

Sir Stelios, 57, chairs the easyGroup, which owns and operates ‘easy’ brands including easyHotel, eastCars and easyCruise. According to Forbes Magazine, he is worth $1.5bn.

In 2020. he called for Mr Lundgren to step down as CEO of easyJet after clashing with the boss over the direction of expansion plans for the airline. However, he told The Sunday Times in 2024 that the decision to launch easyHolidays had worked, despite him previously not believing the venture “to be substantial”.

He said: “The last time I was critical of Johan and his management team … I was really scared that the company would go bankrupt. But he was the one who stuck with it.

“He raised the money. He continued to grow the business. He invented the holiday business. So I think he deserves credit as well.”