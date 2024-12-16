TV star Hugh Cornish’s son Tim confirmed the passing of his father on social media.

Hugh Cornish’s son Tim wrote: “Last night we lost one of the remaining burning stars. He was the greatest gentleman you could ever hope to meet” Hugh Cornish, who passed away at a retirement village in Queensland, is best remembered as a trailblazing Australian TV presenter who was the first person to ever speak on Queensland television in 1959.

When television went live on August 11, 1959, Hugh Cornish was the first person to greet Channel 9 audiences in Queensland. In a 1990s interview, he recalled that “I said something like, ‘Hello Brisbane, welcome to television' and really, that was it.”

4BC Brisbane paid tribute to Hugh Cornish and wrote “Queensland media legend Hugh Cornish has passed away, aged 90.

“Mr Cornish began his TV career in 1959 delivering the first Channel 9 television broadcast from Mt Coot-tha.”

According to 9 News, “He graced televisions across decades and was a pivotal force in the entertainment industry.

“Eleven years ago when the analogue signal was switched off, Cornish was there.

But behind the scenes, he suffered tragedy. He lost his son after a long disability and his daughter from cancer.”

Described as Brisbane’s ‘Mr Television,’ Kylie Blucher, managing director of Nine Queensland, paid tribute to him and said: “His face and voice became a trusted presence in countless homes.” He also said: “For decades, he brought warmth, professionalism, and dedication to Channel Nine's screen.”

Brett Debritz paid tribute to Hugh Cornish on Facebook and wrote: “I first encountered Hugh Cornish, who has died at the age of 90, when he played piano at my cousin’s wedding. But I already knew him as a familiar face on television.

“He was a radio star on both 4IP and RBH before, in 1959. Becoming the first person on TV in Queensland (before my time!). In subsequent years, in the days of local television, he hosted a tonight show, and a talent show, before becoming an executive, first at Channel Nine and then at Seven.”

Brett ended his tribute by writing: “Hugh was one of our last links with the early days of TV in Brisbane. It was a different time then and not everything they did on air stands up today. But he and others were basically inventing a new form of entertainment as they went along, and I give them full credit for that.