Marisa Paredes, the Spanish actress known for her roles in Pedro Almodóvar's films, has died at the age of 78.

The Spanish Film Academy confirmed her passing, saying: “Spanish cinema is losing one of its most iconic actresses.” Her cause of death is not yet known.

Paredes appeared in over 75 films throughout her illustrious career but is best remembered for her collaboration with director Almodóvar. She starred in some of his most acclaimed works, including High Heels (1991), The Flower of My Secret (1995), All About My Mother (1999), and The Skin I Live In (2011). Her standout role in The Flower of My Secret earned her a Goya Award nomination for Best Actress. She first worked with Almodóvar in Entre Tinieblas (1983), a partnership that earned her the nickname 'Almodóvar’s Girl.'

Marisa Paredes, the Spanish actress known for her roles in Pedro Almodóvar's films, has died at the age of 78. | WireImage

She also appeared in Roberto Benigni’s Life is Beautiful, Arturo Ripstein’s Deep Crimson, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone. Her performance legacy was further recognised in 2018 when she received an honorary Goya Award, after earlier nominations for Turnip Top and The Flower of My Secret.

From 2000 to 2003, Paredes also served as President of the Spanish Film Academy. Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, also paid tribute to the star. He said: “I am devastated by the loss of Marisa Paredes, one of the most important actresses our country has ever produced.”

Her recent public appearance was on September 28, 2024, at the premiere of "We Live In Time" during the 72nd San Sebastián Film Festival in San Sebastián, Spain, where she wore an ‘SOS Gaza’ badge, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

