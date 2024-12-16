A woman who was ”unique in so many ways” was seriously injured in a car crash - and has died in hospital.

The family of Charlotte Beynon have issued a tribute to someone who made “everyone feel better about themselves”.

The 32-year-old, of Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, West Wales, was a passenger in white BMW M235 which hit a bridge in Rhayader, Powys, on December 3. Charlotte died in hospital from her injuries on Saturday, December 7.

Charlotte Beynon was a passenger in a white BMW M235 which collided with a bridge on December 3. She died in hospital four days later | Picture issued by Dyfed-Powys Police

Her family has now released a tribute to her: “As all the many tributes pouring in have said ‘words are never enough’, but now we must write words to honour our beautiful Charlotte who was tragically taken from us whilst in the prime of her life.

“Charlotte was absolutely one of a kind, funny without realising it, totally beautiful both inside and out with a love of life, animals, friends, family, and work colleagues.

“Charlotte was always on the go, and touched the lives of many. Tributes coming in have all described how she would breeze into a room with her big smile and make everything brighter and everyone feel better about themselves. She was our Charlotte, but we were happy to share her as we thought we had many more beautiful years together.

“Charlotte worked across the country as a busy project manager and had become a valued member of the team who she spoke about with fondness. Charlotte was never still for long when she was not working, she was at her happiest when walking her dog in the countryside. Charlotte also relished fun times out with friends, time with family, laughs with her niece and working on her house.

“Charlotte was unique in so many ways and is utterly irreplaceable to her mother, late father, brother, niece, and other members of the family and valued friends. We will miss Charlotte every second of our lives but are comforted by the knowledge that, after fighting a tough battle, she is now at peace with her late father who she cherished and missed every day.”

The family added that they were grateful to the emergency services called to the crash, including the crew of the air ambulance, who tried to save Charlotte, as well as the “ incredible” doctors and nurses at the Heath Hospital “who did everything that they could to save our precious girl whilst also supporting us through this difficult time.”

Anyone who has information about the crash has been asked to get in touch with Dyfed-Powys Police by clicking here, calling 101 or emailing [email protected]