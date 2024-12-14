The family of a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Merseyside have spoken of their “unbearable loss” following her death.

Lin Donnelly was killed in the crash involving a blue Ford Focus on Brewster Street in Bootle on Thursday evening (December 12). According to reports, witnesses who saw the car strike the 72-year-old said that bags and Christmas presents were strewn across the ground in the aftermath of the incident.

Ms Donnelly was taken to hospital following the crash, where she died a short time later. Merseyside Police said that the river stopped at the scene after the crash occurred.

In a statement, Ms Donnelly’s family paid tribute to her. They said: “Words can’t describe the pain in our hearts at the unbearable loss of you. Our life will never be the same without you.”

A 46-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Police said that the man had been interview and and since been bailed pending further inquiries.

The force said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam can contact the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or email 5747 or [email protected] quoting reference 24001045596. You can also @MerPolCC on X or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook.”