Football legend Ronaldinho will be beaming with pride as his son follows in his footsteps.

The Brazilian attacker was one of the best footballers in the world in the 2000s, renowned across the world for his flair and technical wizardry on the ball. He spent his best years at Barcelona, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2005 while picking up more than 140 appearances.

Now his son, Joao Mendes, has brought an end to his time at La Masia by signing for a former Premier League outfit. Mendes joined Barca’s youth team in March 2023 when he was 17 years old, and even spent a handful of training sessions with the first team under ex-manager Xavi.

Ronaldinho's son Joao Mendes has signed for Burnley after leaving La Masia. | Fabrizio Romano

Mendes, now 19, did not have his contract extended at Barcelona and has instead joined Burney - who are playing in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted a photograph of Mendes with his new Burnley kit on X, confirming the move.

Ronaldinho played for some of the best clubs in European football after leaving Brazilian club Gremio, playing for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. But the forward, now 44, never played in England.

Burnley finished 19th in the Premier League last season, with manager Vincent Kompany leaving to become the head coach of Bayern Munich. Former Fulham midfielder Scott Parker is now at the helm at Turf Moor.