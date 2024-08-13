Manchester United could sign Barcelona’s Raphinha. | Getty Images

Barcelona are said to have offered Manchester United one of their wide players.

There are under three weeks until the 2024 summer transfer window slams shut on August 30. Manchester United have led a successful window thus far, bringing players such as Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee to the club - can they force another massive deal through?

Barcelona are said to be looking to offload one of their attacking players and have ‘offered’ him to United - meanwhile, one of the Red Devils’ defenders is set to remain at Old Trafford and will ‘fight’ for his place in the squad, despite reports linking him with a move away from the club.

Barcelona ‘offer’ Raphinha to Manchester United in potential transfer

Barcelona are keen to move Raphinha on this summer. To help with this process, they are beginning to tout his services to other top clubs - and Manchester United are thought to be among them, according to a report from Spanish outlet Sport.

The Catalonian giants’ financial woes are no secret at this point. United could be a beneficiary of this - Raphinha has earned success in the Premier League before, when he played for Leeds United. Last season, the Brazilian international made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring ten goals and notching up 13 assists along the way.

Harry Maguire to ‘stay and fight for his place’ at Manchester United

The future of Harry Maguire at Old Trafford has been in question for a while now. Nevertheless, the former Leicester City defender is keen to remain at the club, despite the arrivals of new centre-halves such as Leny Yoro - Matthijs de Ligt also looks highly likely to sign for the Red Devils.

This is according to a recent report from TalkSPORT. He played in United’s Community Shield game against local rivals Manchester City at the weekend, where he was brought off in the 58th minute for Facundo Pellistri.