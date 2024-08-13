Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Liverpool. | Getty Images

A Liverpool icon has put forth an interesting transfer scenario involving a Newcastle United ace.

The summer transfer window has been largely uneventful thus far. Compared to previous high spending windows, this one has been relatively conservative - but there is still time for teams to push deals over the line.

A Liverpool icon has told his old club to carry out a massive swap deal with Newcastle United - meanwhile, Ipswich Town are one of several clubs who have been linked with a player who currently plays for Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool should make Anthony Gordon and Joe Gomez swap deal

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has advised the Reds to make a swap deal in the coming weeks - he wants Arne Slot to offer Joe Gomez to Newcastle United for Anthony Gordon.

Speaking with Blood Red on YouTube, Carragher said: “That was a transfer that I would like to have seen go through. If there was still something in that between now and the end of the window, that’s something I would be really interested in us doing.

‘Whether that’s just Anthony Gordon or that’s Joe Gomez being involved, because I think Joe is probably at that stage now where he probably wants first-team football. I’m not sure he will ever get that at Liverpool.’

Ipswich Town among teams interested in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips

Ipswich are looking to make major additions to their squad, following their promotion from the Championship. Recently, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News, the Tractor Boys have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s forgotten man - Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips’ career has nosedived ever since he made the jump to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United. A loan spell at West Ham United did little to reverse his fortunes - he’ll be hoping to get back on track at Portman Road should a transfer come to fruition.