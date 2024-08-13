Everton make 'offer' for Newcastle target as Southampton 'prepare' £26m bid

Everton and Newcastle are both interested in Barcelona’s Vitor Roque. | Getty Images

Everton and Newcastle United are both interested in a Barcelona player.

Transfer deadline day is fast approaching - the 2024 summer transfer window will slam shut on August 30. Can clubs in the Premier League conduct their business before it is too late?

Today, Everton have put forth a bid for a Barcelona player who is also in the crosshairs of Newcastle United - meanwhile, newly promoted Southampton are making efforts to snap a striker who currently plays in Greece.

Everton looking to sign Newcastle United target Vitor Roque

Everton have made a bid of £24 million for Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque, according to a report from Football365. The Catalonian giants are looking to offload several players in the ongoing transfer window - as such, this would open the door for Everton to bring the 19 year old to Goodison Park.

However, it may not be quite so simple, as Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the player. Furthermore, the Toffees’ offer was ‘immediately’ rejected by Barcelona - as things stand, it is unclear how much they will need to pay to pry him from their hands. While he has an enormous release clause of 500 million Euros in his contract, Barcelona will most likely let him go for a fee much lower than this.

Southampton ‘preparing’ bid for Panathinaikos star Fotis Ioannidis

Southampton, following their promotion from the Championship at the end of last season, are looking to bolster their forward options. According to a report from Greek outlet BN Sports, the Saints are putting a £26 million bid together for Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.

Last season, Ioannidis made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Greek giants, scoring 23 goals and racking up nine assists along the way. Southampton are not the only interested party - one of their fellow Championship rivals from the previous campaign, Leicester City, have also been linked with a move for the 24 year old.