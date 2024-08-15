Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The father of Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed, according to local Spanish media.

Mournir Nasraoui is said to have been seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed in a car park in the Catalonian town of Mataró. As Spanish news outlet La Vanguardia reported, the footballer’s father was rushed to hospital after being left in a “serious” condition, while other media reports that he has since left hospital and is recovering at home.

Police in Catalonia are leading an investigation into the incident involving 35-year-old Nasraoui. Three people have so far been arrested in connection with the stabbing, with detectives hunting a fourth person allegedly involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yamal, his son, became a notable star of the recent Euro 2024 tournament after the 17-year-old Barcelona winger lifted the trophy with Spain after beating England in the final. The youngster made a name for himself as a wonderkid of the sport after impressing fans with his skills, which included scoring a stunning goal against France in the semi-final to reach the final against the Three Lions, becoming the youngest player to play and score at the tournament at just 16 years old.

Mounir Nasraoui, the father of Spain's forward Lamine Yamal, was hospitalised after suffering serious injuries during an alleged stabbing. | AFP via Getty Images

Nasraoui watched on as his teenage son made history at the tournament, which took place earlier this summer. He said of Yamal earlier this year: "I knew about my son when he was born. I knew he was going to be a star. Whoever is a father knows it and any father wants his child to be the best.

"Not only in football, but also in the love [he gives] and as a person. He is a child and he has a blessing from God, which is very important and must be valued."