Liverpool are eyeing up another attacker who could be brought in as the protege of a club legend.

Liverpool FC manager Arne Slot has renewed the Reds’ long-standing interest in PSV winger Johan Bakayoko - and following a very quiet transfer window, he’s keen to finally bring the Belgian to Anfield, having previously gone on record that any new signing would need to be world-class.

It comes after Liverpool failed to secure the services of Euros 2024 winner Martin Zubimendi, who instead signed a new deal with Real Sociedad. Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Serie A giants AC Milan have previously intersted in Bakayoko, according to OneFootball. The former were looking at the Belgian to replace Barcelona-bound Dani Olmo, but have since signed Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

For almost 12 months now, Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but to-date has rejected any of the league’s lucrative advances. Salah first arrived at Anfield in 2017 and has scored more than 200 goals for Liverpool since, becoming the club’s all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League.

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko has become Liverpool’s top transfer target. | Getty Images

Meanwhile Bakayoko scored 14 goals and bagged 14 assists over the course of 48 games for PSV last season, and is now valued at around £40m. The Liverpool Echo has reported that an initial bid of £34m by Liverpool has been rejected by the Dutch side, and it’s thought that Bakayoko could become Salah’s long-term successor.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s first game of the season against newly-promoted Ipswich Town, Slot said: “I think as a club like we are, we are always looking if we can strengthen the squad. But it’s not so easy to strengthen the squad if you see both games today. I’ve said many times before that I’ve inherited a really strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible, we will strengthen the squad.

“But only if we think we can and if it’s possible.”