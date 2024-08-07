Liverpool FC are lining up their first signing of the transfer window - with manager Arne Slot looking to stamp his mark on his new club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds have lost some key players over the course of the summer, including midfielder Thiago Alcantara and defender Joel Matip. Although the pair rarely featured last season due to injury, their departures have hindered Liverpool FC’s squad depth.

With the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis MacAllister and and Dominik Szoboszlai in the midfield, Slot has already gone on record as saying that any new additions to the club will have to be world-class to break into the starting XI. He said: “It's not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it's not always easy to find a player who can help us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to the Athletic, there is a specific type of player Slot would like to recruit before the summer transfer window closes.

Former Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is a highly sought-after free agent. | AFP via Getty Images

The departures of players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left a hole in Liverpool’s defensive midfield. Japanese player Endo has been brought in to try and fill this gap, but in both pre-season and last season the midfield trio have been test subjects as the Reds experiment with different options.

Now, Slot is keeping an eye out for a dedicated number six - a true defensive midfielder who can protect the back line, while also progressing the attack. Ex-Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is on Liverpool’s shortlist, but both Man United and Arsenal are also keen on securing his services.

The best players in this position - such as Man City’s Rodri and Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich - are tied down on long-term deals at their respective clubs, so Liverpool will have to raid the piggy bank to get the world-class signing their new manager is after.