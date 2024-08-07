Liverpool FC eye top midfielder as Arne Slot looks to make first signing of summer transfer window
The Reds have lost some key players over the course of the summer, including midfielder Thiago Alcantara and defender Joel Matip. Although the pair rarely featured last season due to injury, their departures have hindered Liverpool FC’s squad depth.
With the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis MacAllister and and Dominik Szoboszlai in the midfield, Slot has already gone on record as saying that any new additions to the club will have to be world-class to break into the starting XI. He said: “It's not so easy to first find a player to meet those standards and then is he available? Then we have to find an agreement with them, so it's not always easy to find a player who can help us.”
But according to the Athletic, there is a specific type of player Slot would like to recruit before the summer transfer window closes.
The departures of players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left a hole in Liverpool’s defensive midfield. Japanese player Endo has been brought in to try and fill this gap, but in both pre-season and last season the midfield trio have been test subjects as the Reds experiment with different options.
Now, Slot is keeping an eye out for a dedicated number six - a true defensive midfielder who can protect the back line, while also progressing the attack. Ex-Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is on Liverpool’s shortlist, but both Man United and Arsenal are also keen on securing his services.
The best players in this position - such as Man City’s Rodri and Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich - are tied down on long-term deals at their respective clubs, so Liverpool will have to raid the piggy bank to get the world-class signing their new manager is after.
