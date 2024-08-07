Liverpool are keeping a close eye on one of the brightest stars from the 2024 Euros - amid ongoing uncertainty about their goalkeeper situation.

For six years, Brazilian goalie Alisson has been steadfast between the sticks at Anfield, establishing himself as a fan favourite and ranking among the club greats like Bruce Grobbelaar, Jerzy Dudek and Ray Clemence.

But over the course of this summer transfer window, Alisson has flirted with the idea of moving to the Saudi Pro League, with the inflated salaries and less intense football schedule proving to be a tempting offer. This has forced the hand of new Reds manager Arne Slot, who is staring down the barrel of an inaugural season without his number one goalkeeper.

Now, Liverpool are looking at potentially securing the services of 23-year-old Giorgi Mamardashvili who, regardless of whether Alisson stays or not, would serve as his long-term successor. The Georgian goalkeeper, who currently plays for Valenica, put on a real show at the 2024 Euros and has attracted the attention of Europe’s top clubs.

Giorgi Mamardashvili currently plays for La Liga side Valencia. | Getty Images

Writing for Empire of the Kop, Liam Togher said: “A move for Mamardashvili could be facilitated not just because of the planned arrangement with Alisson, but also because the Georgian shares the same agent as Liverpool’s current first-choice goalkeeper, which could help to complete a deal when the time comes for the Brazilian to move on from Merseyside.

“We obviously hope that won’t happen for a good while, but if the Valencia stopper is amenable to the proposed long-term plan if it means he won’t be left kicking his heels on the Anfield substitutes’ bench, it might just be viable.”