Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to lose a first-team regular to one of Italy’s top teams.

Despite not being Ange Postecoglu’s first choice at right-back, Brazilian defender Emerson Royal has been a dependable club servant since he joined the London club in 2021. The ex-Barcelona star has racked up 79 appearances for Spurs - but is now set to leave for pastures new.

According to Football Insider, Royal is packing his bags and heading to Italy, with AC Milan prepared to pay £20m to secure his services. The Rossoneri have been vying for his signature all summer long, with previous bids turned down by Tottenham.

The intial fee is set to be £15m, but once add-ons and performance bonuses are added the extra £5m will be included.

Emerson Royal looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur. | Getty Images

Writing for Hotspur HQ, Manuel Meza said: “The opportunity to play a significant role at San Siro is a major draw for the right-back, who has been a key figure at Tottenham but is seeking more consistent playing time. The return to London [after pre-season] could also signal a shift in focus for Spurs, as they might look to accelerate other transfer activities, both incoming and outgoing.

“Despite ongoing speculation and similar reports over the past few days, concrete progress on the transfer has been slow.”