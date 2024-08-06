Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu could be saying farewell to one of his midfielders - after extending his contract.

So far this summer, Spurs have put their focus on signing young players, with the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Yang Min-Hyuk all moving to London - all of whom are just 18 years old. It’s a clear signal that Tottenham are looking to the future - after securing a fifth place finish in the Premier League last season.

But this new transfer policy appears to have forced out another of Tottenham’s promising young talents, just 12 months after signing his contract extension.

Academy graduate Nile John has been a regular in Spurs’ under-21 side, but save for a handful of senior appearances in 2021 he has not made his mark on the starting XI. Now, despite signing a one-year contract extension this summer, John could be on his way out of the club.

Nile John has struggled to break into Tottenham’s senior team. | Getty Images

According to TeamTalk, Spurs are looking to take their profit on the homegrown talent and run for the hills, with one year left on John’s current contract.

Writing for FourFourTwo, Joe Mewis said: “The arrival of Gray and Bergvall puts him even further down the midfielder pecking order, with other homegrown talents Alfie Devine, Tyrese Hall and George Abbott also vying for places.

“There is no news of where John may be headed, but should Spurs bank a fee for the 21-year-old it would go down as pure profit in the club’s accounts, boosting their PSR standing.”