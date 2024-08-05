Ange Postecoglu is looking to strengthen Tottenham Hotspur’s attack with a bid for AFC Bournemouth’s star striker.

England forward Dominic Solanke has been at the south coast club for the past five years, and had a breakout season under manager Andoni Iraola, scoring 19 goals in the Premier League. Now, his efforts have attracted the attention of Spurs, who are preparing a £60m bid for the forward.

Solanke’s contract includes a £65m release clause, and NationalWorld understands that the Cherries will hold out for the full amount. Solanke has scored 72 goals in 199 appearances for Bournemouth, but was missing from the squad for yesterday’s pre-season friendly against Real Betis.

Iraola insisted that Solanke had picked up an injury that forced him to withdraw from the squad, but the timing has left Bournemouth fans fearing the worst.

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has been a key part of the club’s recent success. | Getty Images

Commenting on social media, @SteveShovlar tweeted: “Looks like Dom Solanke is not at the Vitality today (July 4) for Bournemouth. Sad day for AFC Bournemouth if true.” @Corey_Arsenal added: “Solanke is worth around that [£65m], especially for Bournemouth and how valuable he is for their team.”

@just_adam_30 said: “Solanke would be an enormous loss to Bournemouth - but a very good signing for Spurs.”

It’s rumoured that if Solanke does leave the club, Bournemouth will look to secure the services of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.