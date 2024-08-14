Arsenal's initial bid for Real Sociedad midfielder and Euros 2024 winner is rejected
Arsenal have been showing a keen interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino in the past few weeks. Merino, 28, was a key part of the Spanish side that won the Euros earlier this summer.
The two clubs have begun formal talks for the midfielder, but the Gunners’ initial bid for Merino has been rejected, according to Radio Marca journalist Yon Cuevza. Taking to social media he said: “Real Sociedad have rejected the first formal offer that has reached Anoeta from London in the last few hours. The conversation is open with the player's okay.”
However, it seems both clubs are keen to get a deal over the line - particularly after Sociedad nailed down the services of Merino’s teammate Martin Zubimendi, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool.
The Telegraph has suggested that the deal could cost Arsenal something in the region of £25-30m, with Merino having just one year left on his current contract. He played all seven games in Spain’s Euros 2024 campaign.
It comes as Arsenal also negotiate with Bournemouth over the sale of striker Eddie Nketiah, after Dominic Solanke left the Cherries to join Tottenham Hotspur. Nketiah was lining up a move to French side Marseille, but this has since failed to materialise.
