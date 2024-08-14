Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal’s initial bid for a Euros 2024 winner has been rejected by the player’s club as negotiations continue.

The two clubs have begun formal talks for the midfielder, but the Gunners’ initial bid for Merino has been rejected, according to Radio Marca journalist Yon Cuevza. Taking to social media he said: “Real Sociedad have rejected the first formal offer that has reached Anoeta from London in the last few hours. The conversation is open with the player's okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euros 2024 star Mikel Merino is keen to join Arsenal this summer. | Getty Images

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it seems both clubs are keen to get a deal over the line - particularly after Sociedad nailed down the services of Merino’s teammate Martin Zubimendi, who had been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Telegraph has suggested that the deal could cost Arsenal something in the region of £25-30m, with Merino having just one year left on his current contract. He played all seven games in Spain’s Euros 2024 campaign.

It comes as Arsenal also negotiate with Bournemouth over the sale of striker Eddie Nketiah, after Dominic Solanke left the Cherries to join Tottenham Hotspur. Nketiah was lining up a move to French side Marseille, but this has since failed to materialise.