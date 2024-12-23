Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartbreaking tribute has been paid to a former footballer who died from motor neurone disease.

Former AFC Leopards forward Ezekiel Otuoma died on Friday, December 20 - which was tragically also his wife’s birthday. The Kenyan also played for the likes of KCB, and Western Stima during a career that was cut short.

Rachel Otuoma confirmed his death via TikTok, with a gut-wrenching tribute to the man who “left a hole in my heart”.

She said: “To my husband, you left a hole in my heart that no one else can fill. The emptiness in my arms reminds me of the love we shared. Your love was a gift, and I'll cherish it always, though it was so soon. That really broke my heart - you left on my birthday.

“It will never be the same again. You never said you were leaving or even showed a sign. You never said goodbye. In life, I loved you dearly. In death, I love you still. In my heart, you hold a place that only you can fill.”

Motor neurone disease typically affects people in their 60s and 70s, but Otuoma’s career was ended by a diagnosis in his early 30s. He was 38 years old when he died, and his health had deteriorated to the point where he had lost the use of his muscles and was confined to a wheelchair.

It is an incurable disease, claiming his life four years after his diagnosis.