Luca Meixner: German footballer, 22, dies "unexpectedly" as club SSV Reutlingen leads tributes
Rising German star Luca Meixner died on Friday, December 27, according to SSV Reutlingen. The club had brought Meixner through the youth ranks, with the midfielder playing in both the under-17 and under-19 squads before making his senior debut.
He last played for the 3.Liga club on December 7, in a 1-1 draw against TSG Balingen before the winter break.
In a statement, SSV Reutlingen said: “The entire SSV family is deeply shocked and stunned. His team-mates, all committees and employees mourn with Lucas' relatives and our thoughts are with his family, friends and companions.
"Last weekend we received the terrible news that our player Luca Meixner died unexpectedly on Friday, December 27 at the age of 22. We ask that you respect the privacy of Lucas' family during this difficult time.”
Rival club Sonnenhof Grossaspach added: “Our heartfelt condolences and lots of strength in this difficult time.”
A cause of death has not been confirmed or made public at the time of publication.
