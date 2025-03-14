The family of a man who died when his van was in a head-on collision with a lorry say he had a “wholesome world”.

Gordon Fox was killed on Monday when his white Ford Transit was in a collision with a white DAF lorry.

The lorry driver, a 65-year-old man from Littleport in Cambridgeshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Now Mr Fox’s family have released a moving tribute to him: “Gordon was a devoted husband, loving stepfather, nurturing grandad and a wonderful brother and uncle, and all his family feel blessed to have been a part of his wholesome world.

Gordon Fox, 59, who died in a road collision on Monday | Issued by Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“There are very few words that can console our loss at this devastating time, however we are abundantly grateful to everyone who has expressed kind words of support, especially as many had their own fond memories over the years of knowing Gordon and the very special moments we all shared.”

Mr Fox was from Manea, Cambridgeshire. The accident happened in the county on the A142, close to the junction with Sutton Road, Mepal, at about 7.20am on Monday (March 10). The lorry was heading towards Chatteris and Mr Fox’s Transit was heading in the opposite direction.

The lorry driver was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge suffering from minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler said at the time: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision and maybe wasn’t able to stay at the scene. Also, anyone who may have dashcam footage of either the lorry or the van before the collision took place.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should report it through the force website using reference CC-10032025-0055, and people can also call Cambridgeshire police on 101.