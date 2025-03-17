Curtis Kimball’s family shared the news of his passing on X.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Curtis Kimball’s family took to X to share the news of his tragic passing and wrote: “We’re devastated to share that our beloved Crème Brûlée Guy turned Pancake Guy, Curtis Kimball, tragically passed away earlier this week. “He had a [heart] as big as his love for food, family, and community. He brought people together — one brûlée, one pancake, and one laugh at a time.'”

Curts Kimball became known for creating pancake parties which brought the community together in San Francisco after the Covid-19 pandemic. Curtis Kimball was married to Nicole Belanger, he was a father to three daughters and Nicole is currently pregnant with a baby boy who is due this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Kimball’s wife Nicole Belanger told the San Francisco Chronicle that “He was always so eager to put on a party for people without any expectations of getting anything in return.” She also said that “He just had a desire to connect with people and to be a force for others to connect with each other.”

Curtis Kimball passed away from an aortic aneurysm. According to the NHS, “An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a swelling in the aorta, the artery that carries blood from the heart to the tummy (abdomen). Most aneurysms do not cause any problems, but they can be serious because there's a risk they could burst (rupture).”

Beloved chef and soon- to-be-dad of three, Curtis Kimball tragically dies of an an aortic aneurysm at 46. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Curtis Kimball’s partner Nicole Belanger and it reads: “More than any business accomplishment or New York Times mention, Curtis’s proudest moment during this time was meeting and marrying his wife Nicole, with whom he would blissfully go on to build their family. Curtis was the proudest “girl dad” to Harper (7) and Eloise (4, counting down to turning 5) as well as their soon-to-be-brother (arriving this summer).”

Lenaya Pongan paid tribute to Curtis Kimball on Facebook and wrote: “My brother in law Curtis Kimball passed away last Wednesday after suffering an aortic aneurysm a week before. It is a tragic loss. He was a creative and talented human and a loving husband, father, brother and uncle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also wrote that “Many can speak to the special ways he left his mark. I was fortunate to witness the way he lit up around Sequoia, his love for her evident from the start. And anyone who had a chance to see his posts about his girls could see that nothing could make him happier! He adored building a life with his partner, their dogs and their growing family. I’m so sorry for their loss.”

Danae Elizabeth also took to Facebook and wrote: “Absolutely gutted by this. Curt was more than a friend. He was like a brother. This world is going to be a lot less funny and witty without him in it. I’ll bet he;s throwing the best pancake party in heaven right now. He leaves behind his pregnant wife Nicole and two daughters Harper and Eloise.”

In 2022, The Washington Post reported on Curtis Kimball’s pancake parties and wrote: “Kimball came up with the concept of hosting a pancake party as a means of bringing some joy to his neighborhood, where he has lived for about a year with his wife and two daughters. Given the pandemic, it’s been difficult to meet people, he said, and “I just don’t know how grown-ups make friends.”