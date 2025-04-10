Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Iconic rock album cover artist and designer Ioannis Vasilopoulos has died aged 66, his family has announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ioannis Vasilopoulos, best known as Ioannis, who created artwork for numerous well-known artists including Bon Jovi, Deep Purple and Lynard Skynard. His family released a statement saying: "We announce with heavy hearts the passing of Ioannis, our beloved artist, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

"He has left us for the great beyond. We find comfort in knowing he is reunited with his father, mother, family, and friends. The outpouring of love for Ioannis and his work is a great comfort. Ioannis wanted to do so many new things, and as a family, we have been tasked with continuing his work. His energy will live on through his incredible art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His bright smile and child-like excitement live on in his works. Ioannis will undoubtedly be remembered as one of rock's all-time great artists."

Ioannis designed over 350 record covers and merchandise for well-known bands including Bon Jovi, Deep Purple and Lynard Skynard, Allman Brothers, Uriah Heap, Styx, Blue Oyster Cult, Extreme Michael Bolton and many more.

The artist, who was born in Athens, Greece, continued selling his artwork until his death. The cause of his death has yet to be revealed.

Iconic rock album cover artist and designer Ioannis Vasilopoulos has died aged 66. Photo by Instagram/@dangerousage. | Instagram/@dangerousage

He had a career spanning many decades, combining his love for art and music as early as college where he designed his first album cover. He went on to create award winning campaigns, art-directed photo shoots, videos, logos, corporate identities, and cover art for music clients and media companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his death was announced, one of the many artists he created artwork for, rock band Voivod, took to their official Instagram page to pay tribute to him. They shared a throwback picture of him holding one of his artworks.

Alongside the image, they wrore: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ioannis Vasilopoulos, known professionally as Ioannis, an internationally renowned artist and designer.

"Ioannis helped Away with the layouts for our albums "Nothingface" and "Angel Rat," which left an indelible mark on our band's visual identity. His visionary artistry resonated throughout the rock and metal community, with his work adorning albums for bands such as Fates Warning, Deep Purple, and Uriah Heep.

"Our thoughts are with Ioannis's family and friends during this difficult time. His artistic legacy will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for generations to come. Rest in peace, Ioannis."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ioannis is survived by wife Lisa, daughter Maria, son-in-law Conor, grandchildren Henry and Jack, brother George, sister-in-law Gaylene, niece Sophia, and sister Elizabeth.

Sister Elizabeth wrote on Instagram: “I love you so much, my big brother. Thank you for being my path into this world…you inspire and taught me so much about music, film, art and adventures. Without you I wouldn’t be where I am today you gave me the opportunity to grow, I met Mick with you. A peice of my heart is forever gone.”