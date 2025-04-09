Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gladiators star Steel, whose real name is Zack George, has revealed his and his wife’s heartbreak after their prematurely-born son died days after his birth.

The TV star revealed the sad news on Instagram, telling followers that his and his wife Samantha’s son Leo George, who was born on March 26 at only 23 weeks, had passed away.

Zack said in his heartbreaking social media post: “Your mummy brought you into this world and your daddy held you as you left.

“Leo…… you showed us what the true definition of strength is and we are so proud of you. You brought so much positivity to the world with the short time you were with us and we felt that positivity in abundance, we thank you all so much for that.”

Zack added: “Although you were only with us for a short time, you brought us a lifetime of love. Thank you for letting us know that YOU had had enough of this fight. We will forever be grateful that we didn’t have to make that decision for you.

“Leo our lion, we love you more than you will ever know. Rest easy our little boy.”

Messages of support and tribute to little Leo poured in via Zack’s Instagram comment, including from fans as well as his Gladiators co-stars.

Jodie Ounsley, better known as Fury on the hit BBC show, said: “My heart genuinely breaks for you both, sending big hugs.”

Ella-Mae Rayner, who is Comet on the show, added: “I cannot even begin to imagine what you must be going through. Sending you both all the love and strength in the world. We are all here for you.”

Other stars sent their condolences to the couple. Former Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies said: “ Sending all the love in the world to the whole family,” while JLS member and TV host JB Gill said: “Heartbreaking, what a little warrior. Thoughts and prayers to you both and your family.”

If you have been affected by this story and want to speak to someone, contact child bereavement charity Sands by calling 0808 164 3332 or by emailing [email protected]. You can also visit the charity’s website at sands.org.uk for more information and support.