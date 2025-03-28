Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The widower of much-loved TV star Paul O’Grady has released a heartbreaking video recorded just 20 minutes before Paul’s sudden death.

A heartbreaking video of TV legend Paul O'Grady - recorded just minutes before he died - has been posted online by his widower. Andre Portasio shared the clip, recorded just 20 minutes before his sudden death in March 2023, in which he is pictured sitting with his beloved pet dog, Eddie.

During the film - which was found on Andre’s phone two years after 67-year-old O'Grady passed away - the star thanked fans for their support of his children’s book Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang as he accepts an award despite not being able to attend the ceremony.

"Hello everybody, I’m Paul O’Grady, and I just want to say a massive thank you for reading me book, Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang, and also for voting for it," he said. "I’m absolutely delighted with my award. So thank you very much. And by the way, this is Eddie. This is my dog. And Buster in the book is based on this little one."

He then chats with his beloved canine before adding: "Anyway, once again, thank you so much. I really appreciate it. Look after yourselves."

Posting the video, Andre said: "It’s incredible how our minds can shield us from the pain of loss in moments of shock. Today, my iPhotos reminded me of a lost video I recorded of Paul just 20 minutes before he sadly passed. What became the last recording he ever made to camera.

"In this bittersweet moment, you see him as the genuinely kind man he was, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting his book, which he recorded for an award ceremony he couldn’t attend. It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing. All the while, he’s surrounded by his beloved dogs. We miss you dearly. Happy heavenly birthday!"

Among those reacting to the clip were EastEnders actress Michelle Collins, who said: "This is unbelievable, so sad. Makes you realise what a wonderful person he was. Life can be so fragile, we have to really embrace it like Paul did. Such a loss — wish there were more like him."

Former Big Breakfast host, Gaby Roslin, said: "Miss him so much. This is special and precious. Big love, Andre."

O'Grady, who shot to fame as his stand-up character Lily Savage, passed away in Kent two years ago after suffering sudden cardiac arrhythmia, with no obvious cause found.

It later emerged his will left £125,000 to his five pet dogs, along with £500,000 for the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, £50,000 to the Salvation Army and another £50,000 to elephant and orangutan charities.