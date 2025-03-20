Award-winning comedian, Rob Beckett, has said he is quitting stand-up tours just weeks after Radio 2 show departure

Comedian Rob Beckett is quitting stand-up tours - to spend more time with his children. The 39-year-old has become a firm favourite with stand-up lovers in recent years, after numerous TV appearances and hosting the TV Baftas.

It comes just a month after the dad-of-two revealed he is quitting his Radio 2 show, which he took on in 2022, replacing Paul O'Grady.

In 2015, Essex-born Rob married his girlfriend Louise. They share two daughters and he said they were at the heart of his decision. He told the Sun: "I’ll still do stand up and local clubs and charity gigs but I’m going to take a break from touring until the kids are 16 (or) 17.

"Then I’ll do a big tour when they’re sixth form and when they go to uni, me and Lou are going to spend February and March in Australia bumming around."

When he reaches 50, the funnyman also said he intends to take up studying, in the form of a psychology degree.

His time out of the spotlight comes after a successful few years, including receiving Bafta and Royal Television Society nominations for the Rob & Romesh Vs series, with regular partner in comedy, Romesh Ranganathan. Beckett also took part in the recent celebrity edition of Gladiators, which aired on New Year’s Day.

After announcing his decision to step down from radio in February, Rob told listeners: "I’ve had such a laugh each Sunday getting to know the listeners, but as my tour schedule hots up and my family forget what I look like, I’ve decided to step away from a weekly show. But you won’t get away from me that easily, as I’ll be back presenting shows on Radio 2 later in the year, when normal service is resumed."

Head of Radio 2, Helen Thomas, said: "I’d like to thank Rob for his brilliant work every Sunday evening. He’ll stay within the Radio 2 family and will be heard on the station at a later date."

Beckett is currently on tour in the UK. For details and tickets, see visit the Rob Beckett Comedy website .