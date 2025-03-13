Comedian Kevin Bishop played Nigel 'Fletch' Fletcher in the 2016 reboot of Porridge.

Despite quitting alcohol six years ago, comedian Kevin Bishop has revealed that he has split from his wife after 19 years. Kevin Bishop married Casta in 2006 and the couple share two children together.

Kevin Bishop spoke about what happened on the 'We're Not Getting Any Younger' podcast and said: "I managed to do five years of complete sobriety, and I loved my life, and then my wife missed her drinking buddy and encouraged me to drink again, she said I wasn't an alcoholic. Then within 21 months everything fell apart."

Kevin Bishop appeared on the ‘We’re Not Getting Any Younger’ podcast with Lisa Snowdon and revealed that he went to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when he moved to Los Angeles. He said that the “person” who his now ex-wife had met had completely changed and is now a “different person.”

In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2016, Kevin Bishop said “I was happy to stay in LA, but my wife, who I’ve been with since the age of 20, is a lot wiser than me. She said, ‘These are our children’s formative years and this place is nuts. We’re going back to Brighton.”

“I resented it at the time, but looking back she was right. How can you stay in a place where a waiter once described our baby’s skin as ‘Beautiful! SO hydrated!!’ Or where two-year-olds go to Disney Princess Make Over Parties and have their eyebrows done and their toenails painted. The end result of that is, well, the Kardashians.”

As well as starring in the 2016 reboot of Porridge, Kevin Bishop also played Jim Hawkins in Muppet Treasure Island and Stupid Brian in My Family. He also starred in The Kevin Bishop Show, which he co-wrote with Lee Hupfield.

Kevin Bishop’s first TV role was in Grange Hill and at the age of 16, he was cast as Ben Quayle in Silent Witness. Back in 2016, Kevin Bishop played Nigel Farage in a one-off BBC two comedy series called Nigel Farage Gets His Life Back.