Actress Isla Fisher has spoken about her split from Sacha Baron Cohen for the first time, almost a year after the former couple announced their 20 year relationship had come to an end.

The 49-year-old actress said in a new interview that it has been the "most difficult thing" she’s ever been through.

The star announced in April 2024 that she was separating from the 53-year-old comedy star, but Isla admits that it's been a very difficult process.

The Hollywood star - who has Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and Montgomery, nine, with Sacha - told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’ve learned so much about myself in the process. I never imagined my family being separated, but we are committed and loving parents."

The former couple - who tied the knot back in 2010 - remain determined to put their children first.

Isla shared: "Kids are the most important thing, and you want them to really feel safe and loved. We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible."

Isla Fisher has spoken about her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen for the first time. | Getty Images

Isla believes her friends have played a crucial role in helping her to navigate the situation.The actress explained: "The women in my life have held me … the female relationships that I cultivated in our business, those women have been there for me. I’m actually going to get emotional.

"I’m sitting here today because of them. I’ve learned so much about the power of female friendship and I’ve just learned that I do have resilience, who I am outside of a partnership, and what my values are. It’s been this expansive learning curve."

Isla and Sacha first announced news of their break-up via Instagram. Alongside images of them both wearing tennis gear, they wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

"In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

The former couple first met and started dating in 2001. They got engaged in 2004 and then tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed their children in 2007, 2010 and 2015 respectively, but kept their family life mostly out of the public eye.