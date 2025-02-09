Too Hot to Handle is definitely Netflix’s sexiest dating show - but which of the couples which formed across all six seasons are still together now?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Too Hot to Handle sees a group of singles who normally priortise the physical side of relationships put together in a sun-soaked villa. Once there, where they are asked to abstain from all forms of physical contact.

Instead, they must see if they can build genuine connections - all under the close eye of an AI cone called Lana. If they succeed, they’ll be rewarded, but if they give in to their physical desires than there are consequences. Oh, and when they arrive they have no idea what show they are on so they think they’re about to have the sexiest summer ever - and are then very disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s a $250,000 (around £202,000) prize fund up for grabs, but every time a contestant breaks a rule and engages in some form of physical connection - from kissing to sex - Lana removes some of the prize money from the pot.

Of course, there are temptations purposefully set up throughout the course of the show - such as couples being told to spend the night in a private suite. During the most recent season, season six, there was also the introduction of Bad Lana - a devil version of the original who encourages the contestants to give in to their baser instincts.

At the end of the show, Lana awards the amount of money that is left to the contestants who are deemed to have made the most progress during their time in the villa. Sometimes that’s a couple which has formed during the time on the show, and sometimes it is single individuals.

There’s been six seasons of Too Hot to Handle on Netflix so far since the show first aired in 2020 - and many unions have been formed. Of course, there’s been lots of partner swapping along the way but there have also been plenty of official couples created. But, are any of those couples still together now, as of May 2025? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too Hot to Handle couple Cam Holmes and Emily Miller. Photo by Instagram/@emilyfayemiller. | Instagram/@emilyfayemiller

Are any of the Too Hot to Handle couples still together?

Yes, they are - but only one; Cam Holmes and Emily Miller, who met on the second season, which aired in June 2021.

The original THTH couple, Holmes and Miller, have now been together for almost five years and share a child. He’s now 28, while she’s 31.

The pair quickly became an item while on the show, and when filming wrapped they returned to London, the hometown for each of them, and decided to move in together. They didn’t win the prize money in their season, but they did win the ultimate prize - love.

The couple have been together ever since and welcomed their first child, a baby boy called Reggie in June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a sweet anniversary post in January this year, Holmes wrote: “ Happy 4 year anniversary my love. Hold tight for some soppiness…I’m not really the best with words so I’ll keep this short and sweet.

“I genuinely never believed in this idea of a ‘soulmate’ and thought it was all a bit cringe but since meeting you I can safely say that I think I’ve found my soul mate. Life with you is never boring. You are the one person in this world that I could happily spend every minute of everyday with.

“You have been there for me more than I could have ever imagined or asked for over the last few years. We’ve both grown up so much since we first met as those wild individuals on THTH but we’ve also grown together.

“You’re a beautiful, sexy, kind, caring and amazing woman who is also such an incredible mum. I’m forever grateful for our little family and for having you in my life. You (and little man) have provided me with so much joy and happiness and have given me the life that I always knew I wanted but never thought I’d have. And to think we met on a reality show aye. Love you 3000 x.”