It was March 2002 when the first season of The Bachelor aired. Since then, it’s been a huge success with viewers. The 29th series has just aired with Bachelor Grant Ellis, and there have also been several spin-off series launched over the years.
These include The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette,
Countless buds of romance have started on all the shows in it’s more than two decade long history, and many of them have fully blossomed in to fully fledged relationships.
Click through our gallery below to see the 27 couples who are still together from across The Bachelor nation - including the couples whose love only deepened when they shared the final rose, and those who weren’t exactly first choice but won the heart of their beloved in the end.
Plus, there’s more than one couple who didn’t meet on-screen and didn’t even share the same series, but fate still brought them together. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.
