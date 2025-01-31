It was March 2002 when the first season of The Bachelor aired. Since then, it’s been a huge success with viewers. The 29th series has just aired with Bachelor Grant Ellis, and there have also been several spin-off series launched over the years.

These include The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette,

Countless buds of romance have started on all the shows in it’s more than two decade long history, and many of them have fully blossomed in to fully fledged relationships.

Click through our gallery below to see the 27 couples who are still together from across The Bachelor nation - including the couples whose love only deepened when they shared the final rose, and those who weren’t exactly first choice but won the heart of their beloved in the end.

Plus, there’s more than one couple who didn’t meet on-screen and didn’t even share the same series, but fate still brought them together. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

1 . Trista and Ryan Sutter Trista and Ryan Sutter first met on the first series of US reality show The Bachelorette, after Trista came runner up in sister show The Bachelor. She then went on to be the first Bachelorette, and on the first night she met firefighter Ryan. The duo got married in a televised ceremony in 2003 and have two children. over 20 years later, They are still considered the franchise’s most major success story. | Getty Images Share

2 . Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock Chris Siegfried won Desiree Hartsock’s heart at the end of The Bachelorette’s ninth season. They married in January 2015, and they now have three sons; Asher Wrigley, 7, Zander Cruz, 5, and Noah Parker, two months. Photo by Instagram/@desireesiegfried. | Instagram/@desireesiegfried Photo: Instagram/@desireesiegfried Share

3 . Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici "Born-again virgin” Sean Lowe picked Catherine Giudici on the season 17 finale of The Bachelor. After getting married in the franchise’s first-ever live TV wedding in 2014, the couple welcomed two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, and a daughter named Mia. They have recently celebrated their 11 year anniversary. Photo by Instagram/@seanloweksu. | Instagram/@seanloweksu Photo: Instagram/@seanloweksu Share