The Bachelor is back and another single man is looking for love on the long-running reality dating series - this time it’s Grant Ellis.

Season 29 of The Bachelor premiered in the US last night (Monday January 27), and viewers are once more glued to their screens as a hopeful husband-to-be is looking for his future wife.

The new Bachelor, Grant Ellis, has 25 bachelorettes to get to know. To do this, he’ll take them out on a number of dates, which will play out in epiodes which air every Monday night on ABC. If Ellis likes a lady then he will, of course, give her a rose - and the ultimate goal is to find a woman he wants to give an engagement ring to by the end of the season.

During the first episode, Ellis introduced viewers to not only himself but his family. He introduced his grandmother, Corine Frank Russell and, in a twist not seen on the show before, he gave her his real first impression rose. He said to her: “This is the first rose that I’m ever gonna hand out. It signifies my love for you and how much I love you as my grandma. And you’ll always be my first impression rose.” This was poignant as at the end of the episode it was then revealed that Russell had died after filming ended, in November 2024.

Continuing his strong family connections, Ellis also brought his elder sister, Taylor, back to the mansion with him who met up with her would be future potential sister-in-laws. She then helped her younger brother decide who he was going to give his first roses to, and who was going to stay in the mansion, therefore also who he was also going to send home.

In the end, seven women were sent home, which means there are still 18 women hoping to be Ellis’ ‘one’. It remains to be seen if Ellis is now engaged in real life. We know the show was filmed a few months ago and the process has now come to an end, but as always the cast isn’t allowed to give any spoilers so we’ll have to watch the rest of the reason to find out if Ellis is no longer a bachelor.

Until then, let’s find out more about Grant Ellis - and how you can watch the much loved dating show in the UK. Here’s what you need to know.

The Bachelor from season 29 of the reality dating series of the same name, Grant Ellis. Photo by ABC. | ABC

Who is The Bachelor Grant Ellis?

Regular viewers of the show will recognise Ellis, who is the titular bachelor of the newest and latest series, season 29. He was first featured on Jenn Tran's season (Season 21) of "The Bachelorette."

Things didn't work out between the two, however, but that didn't deter Ellis. He is now taking another chance at finding love on the new season of "The Bachelor." So, he’s returned to the famous Bachelor mansion, but this time he’s the one making the love decisions.

Grant is the second Black man to lead "The Bachelor" since the show first premiered in 2002. He follows on from Matt James was cast as the first Black bachelor in June 2020.

"I'm looking for love. I want a wife. I'm searching for that happiness," Ellis said in his promotional video. "To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward. Let the journey begin."

How tall is The Bachelor Grant Ellis?

Ellis is 1.96m in height, or 6’4.

How old is The Bachelor Grant Ellis?

He is 31 years old. He was born on December 15 1993.

What does The Bachelor Grant Ellis do for a living?

The star is a day trader and former basketball player.

How to watch The Bachelor in the UK?

Hayu was formerly the home for The Bachelor in the UK, but the whole franchise was pulled from the streaming service last year. There's now no UK home for recent seasons of The Bachelor at the moment.

All hope is not lost, however. Clips of the best bits can be viewed on the official Youtube channel, Bachelor Nation on ABC. It’s not as good as being able to watch full episodes, of course, but it is better than nothing. Seasons 1 to 23 of the show are also available to watch on Apple TV.