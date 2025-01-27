Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Challenge stars recently announced they have ended their engagement on social media.

Kaycee Clark and Nany González have announced they have called off their engagement after dating for two years. The couple met while filming The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019 but began dating after they appeared on the 37th series of ‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies’ in 2021.

The TV show is a spy theme, with competitors divided into ‘cells’ and missions designed to test their skills in deception and strategy. After dating for two years, the couple announced their engagement in September 2023.

Taking to Instagram the TV stars shared a joint statement that read: “After a lot of reflection Kaycee and I have decided to go our separate ways. This definitely wasn't an easy decision, but its whats best for both of us.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way - we’re both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts and we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time. Love Nany and Kaycee.”

According to People the couple sparked split rumours in January 2024 after Kaycee Clark wiped all of her Instagram account apart from one image. The only photo left on the account was her cast photo for The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

In 2021 fans feared for the couple when the ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’ trailer showed Nany González kissing, Kaycee Clark’s ex Tayler Jiminez claiming that the reality star cheated on her with Nany González.

