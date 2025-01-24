Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason Manford has apologised to his fans after he faced backlash over tour dates. The comedy star, 43, issued an apology on Facebook as he announced that some of the tour dates for his upcoming comedy show titled A Manford All Seasons are going to be postponed until later this year.

Taking to social media the TV actor wrote: “Hello folks. Due to various unforeseen issues - some logistics, some work, some administrative - regrettably, we need to shuffle some of the tour dates.”

“We’re very sorry and this is always the last resort as we know how much planning and expense goes into coming to see me and going out. Your point of purchase will be in touch with more information. Thanks again for your understanding and hope to see you all there, Jason.” Many dates for the tour have been postponed for later in the year.

Furious fans took to the comments section. One person wrote: “Starting to think it might never happen for me. This is probably the 4th time I've had tickets! With covid and then not being able to make the new dates. I really thought we'd get there this time. Fingers crossed for 2026.” Another added: “Here we go again……. It’s a year away now. Absolutely gutted."A third wrote: "So upset. I've just cancelled it now.”

It's not the first time Jason Manford has messed up with his live shows. Back in September, he admitted that he mixed up his pills and accidentally took a Zopiclone - a nonbenzodiazepine used to treat difficulty sleeping - half an hour before performing - he was meant to take an anti-anxiety pill.

