Wolves manager speaks out as Nottingham Forest and Arsenal circle around his star man

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from the Molineux. | Getty Images

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira insists skipper Matheus Cunha is “committed” to the club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunha was criticised by his head coach for the body language he displayed during Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday, and Pereira stated he will not be so understanding should his captain react like that again.

Premier League clubs have reportedly been circling around the 25-year-old, with Nottingham Forest and Arsenal said to be among those interested. Cunha has yet to sign a new deal with Wolves, but Pereira says he has had talks with the Brazilian about his behaviour and understands the forward has no plans to leave the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have had a conversation with him and he is very committed to us. He never asked me to leave the club. He wants to help the team, be with us, to be with us tomorrow to try and win the game.

Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away from the Molineux. | Getty Images

“He knows what I want from him as a captain. We had a conversation and everything is solid, he’s ready for the game. He’s my player, he’s not for sale, this is information from the club. He’s committed to us and what we need from him.

“He’s an important player for us.”

Pereira started his Wolves journey with two wins and a draw but has since lost three successive games against Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea, conceding three in each. Wolves now face another tricky test as they prepare to entertain Arsenal in the middle of a run that Pereira describes as a “storm”.

He said: “Tomorrow is a chance to compete, to win the game and a chance XI v XI against a strong team. I like to see courage as a person and as a player. I like to look in the eyes of my players and their eyes are on fire for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the team I want to see tomorrow, a team that really believe they can win the game.”

The Gunners have been particularly impressive from set pieces while Wolves have been exposed several times in their ability to defend them. Pereira admitted his side have highlighted set plays in the build-up to the game.

He said: “I have a lot of people thinking about it and set pieces is a part of the game we work a lot to improve and we will see. We try to do it tomorrow and today we will work again on set pieces.”