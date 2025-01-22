Nottingham Forest 'prioritising' Wolves attacker after £20m Brentford snub

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

22nd Jan 2025, 10:45am
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. | Wolves via Getty Images
The man leading the line in Wolves’ relegation scrap could be heading to the other end of the Premier League table.

Wolves are currently 17th in the league, staying above the relegation zone on goal difference alone. But Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has been a beacon of hope for fans, having scored 10 goals so far this season.

But the 25-year-old’s goalscoring antics at a struggling side have caught the attention of some of England’s top clubs - and Wolves will do well to fend off offers from such attractive destinations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest have made signing Cunha their top priority in the January transfer window. After having their bid for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa snuffed out, Forest are reportedly preparing a fresh bid to prise the Brazilian from the Molineux Stadium.

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.
Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. | Wolves via Getty Images

It comes as Forest sit and impressive third in the league, with qualification for the Champions League now a distinct possibility. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is thought to be going ‘all-in’ on the prospect of getting European football next season, but he’s not alone in desiring Cunha’s services.

Spanish publication Fichajes has reported that Arsenal have also shown firm interest in signing the Brazilian. As NationalWorld has previously reported, manager Mikel Arteta apparently has a blank cheque to sign any striker he wants this month, so long as he can get a deal over the line.

While Newcastle’s Alexander Isak would be his first choice, the Spaniard would not turn his nose up at bringing Cunha to the club.

Related topics:Nottingham ForestMatheus CunhaWolves

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice