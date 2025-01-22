Nottingham Forest 'prioritising' Wolves attacker after £20m Brentford snub

Wolves forward Matheus Cunha. | Wolves via Getty Images

The man leading the line in Wolves’ relegation scrap could be heading to the other end of the Premier League table.

Wolves are currently 17th in the league, staying above the relegation zone on goal difference alone. But Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has been a beacon of hope for fans, having scored 10 goals so far this season.

But the 25-year-old’s goalscoring antics at a struggling side have caught the attention of some of England’s top clubs - and Wolves will do well to fend off offers from such attractive destinations.

According to the Daily Mail, Nottingham Forest have made signing Cunha their top priority in the January transfer window. After having their bid for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa snuffed out, Forest are reportedly preparing a fresh bid to prise the Brazilian from the Molineux Stadium.

It comes as Forest sit and impressive third in the league, with qualification for the Champions League now a distinct possibility. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo is thought to be going ‘all-in’ on the prospect of getting European football next season, but he’s not alone in desiring Cunha’s services.

Spanish publication Fichajes has reported that Arsenal have also shown firm interest in signing the Brazilian. As NationalWorld has previously reported, manager Mikel Arteta apparently has a blank cheque to sign any striker he wants this month, so long as he can get a deal over the line.

While Newcastle’s Alexander Isak would be his first choice, the Spaniard would not turn his nose up at bringing Cunha to the club.