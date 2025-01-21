Brentford 'reject' £20m bid from Nottingham Forest for ex-Lorient striker Yoane Wissa

21st Jan 2025, 1:59pm
Nottingham Forest submitted a £20m bid for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.Nottingham Forest submitted a £20m bid for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.
Brentford are unwilling to sell star striker Yoane Wissa in the January transfer window - after rejecting a £20m bid for the forward.

The Bees are currently 11th in the Premier League, having won just one of their last five matches. But Wissa, alongside attacker Bryan Mbeumo, has played a crucial role in their successes so far this season.

Nottingham Forest, who are an impressive third in the league amid an electrifying season, submitted a £20m bid for the DR Congo striker, according to the Telegraph. This bid apparently falls “way short” of the price Brentford value Wissa at.

The Congolese forward still has two and a half years left on his contract and has scored 11 goals so far this season. This places Wissa seventh in the golden boot race, just behind teammate Mbeumo who has 13 goals and Forest’s first-choice striker Chris Wood, who has scored 14.

Wissa signed for Brentford in 2021 from French club Lorient in an £8m deal, and can play anywhere along the front line. Were he to join Forest he would likely provide backup to Wood, as Taiwo Awonyi does at the moment.

The bid comes with Awonyi’s future in doubt; the Nigerian striker has not had much game time this season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and West Ham United are interestd in securing his services. For Graham Potter, signing a striker has become his top priority with Nicklas Fullkrug injured and Michail Antonio sidelined after his car crash last month.

Brentford themselves have struggled with injuries as of late, with Aaron Hickey having missed the past 14 months with a hamstring injury and further defensive injuries to Ethan Pinnock and Kristoffer Ajer.

