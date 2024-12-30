Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Everton striker has taken aim at his former club after another Premier League defeat.

The Toffees have endured a dismal season so far, languishing 16th in the league and just three points off the relegation zone. The situation was made even worse yesterday (December 29) with another home defeat against high-flying Nottingham Forest.

Following the match, ex-Everton player Neal Maupay took to social media to twist the knife. The 28-year-old Frenchman, currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, has been launching a tirade at the Toffees ever since leaving Goodison Park.

As an Everton player, he scored just one goal in 32 appearances - but that doesn’t seem to have quelled his spirits on Instagram, and he adds ‘trolling fans’ to his list of hobbies.

After Everton’s 2-0 loss, Maupay posted on X and simply said: “Whenever I’m having a bad day I just check the Everton score and smile. See you in the Champions League next season - [or actually] Championship.”

Ironically, Maupay is still contractually an Everton player himself. He was loaned out to Brentford after a torrid time at Goodison Park, before being shipped off to France.

He has previously likened his situation to the movie The Shawshank Redemption, where main character Andy Dufresne escapes from prison. All of which has hardly endeared him to the Everton faithful, who are patiently waiting for his contract to expire in 2026.