Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tottenham Hotspur have identified a left-field pick to solve their ongoing defensive injury crisis.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, Tottenham have become the statistical worst defence in the Premier League, due in large part to centre backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both being injured.

It has forced 18-year-old Archie Gray to step in at the back line, but his inexperience has been exposed against the likes of Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Now, manager Ange Postecoglu is looking to make a short-term fix in the January transfer window - which opens next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Spurs aim to sign former Everton defender Ben Godfrey next month. The 26-year-old left Everton last summer for Serie A side Atalanta, but has struggled to get game time. He is reportedly keen to return to England and re-establish himself at a Premier League club.

Ben Godfrey has struggled to make an impression at Atalanta. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

A versatile defender, Godfrey is capable of playing anywhere in the defence, which could aid Postecoglu no matter where the injuries strike the club.

Superstar’s future thrown into doubt

For the past few months, it’s been common knowledge that Bayern Munich full back Alphonso Davies will likely soon become a Real Madrid player. The Canadian, 24, has become one of the best left backs in world football, and it seemed inevitable that he would soon join Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Bernabeu.

But rumours are now emerging that suggest this might not be the case anymore, as TBR Football report that another destination has emerged. They claim Davies’ representatives have been speaking to clubs in the Premier League - with Liverpool and Arsenal being the most likely candidates.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are hopeful of securing the Canadian’s services with a new contract, although progress on that front has been slow so far this season.