Gameweek 18 Premier League predictions vs ChatGPT as Boxing Day fixtures loom

Picture the scene - Christmas Day is over, you’re sat on the sofa eating your fifth turkey sandwich.

You might have family over, or they’ve finally got out of your hair - either way, it’s time to sit back and watch some festive Premier League action.

Boxing Day football has practically become a tradition in many UK households; it might ruin the Christmas plans of footballers, forcing them to eat salad and fish while the rest of us demolish pigs in blankets and Quality Street by the truckload, but the rest of us absolutely love it.

Once again, we asked ChatGPT to predict the upcoming Premier League fixtures, and will compare their forecasted scorelines with my own predictions.

I think Brighton v Brentford could be the tightest fixture of Gameweek 18. | Getty Images

Manchester City v Everton

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 2-0

Manchester City have been in the mother of all slumps recently, losing nine of their last 12 matches in all competitions. But even taking this into consideration, I just cannot see a world where they don’t shut out Everton at the Etihad.

ChatGPT said: “Manchester City have been experiencing a dip in form, while Everton have shown resilience in their recent matches,” which is fair enough, but will Pep Guardiola really let the reigning Premier League champions slip even further down the league table?

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

ChatGPT: 2-1 | David George: 2-1

On this fixture, ChatGPT said: “Bournemouth have shown improvement under manager Andoni Iraola - but Crystal Palace have had mixed results recently.”

Regular readers will know my stance here - AFC Bournemouth are staring at a club-record season, setting their sights on European football, and with Eberechi Eze out injured for Crystal Palace, the London side’s firepower is greatly reduced.

Chelsea v Fulham

ChatGPT: 2-0 | David George: 3-2

Chelsea have been in fine form this season, and are now second in the Premier League - but Fulham are no slouches either, and a London derby on Boxing Day? That has all the makings of a classic. Cole Palmer will inevitable do his thing, but watch out for Iwobi and Muniz to hit back.

ChatGPT said: “Fulham, while competitive, may struggle against Chelsea's quality. A 2-0 victory for Chelsea is expected.”

Newcastle v Aston Villa

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 2-1

On this fixture, the AI said: “Newcastle have had inconsistent performances, with recent losses and draws. Aston Villa are in decent form.”

Upfront, I can’t help but feel that Aston Villa are somewhat in transition. Stalwart striker Ollie Watkins is suddenly struggling for game time, while Jhon Duran has become the flavour of the month. For the Magpies, it’s business as usual with Alexander Isak firing on all cylinders, and I can’t help but feel Eddie Howe’s men are just slightly stronger going forward.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

ChatGPT: 2-1 | David George: 2-3

Wow, who knew that AI could suffer from recency bias?

Yes, Tottenham were blown out of the water by Liverpool last weekend, but they still scored three goals against the best defence in the Premier League. Spurs might be the statistical worst defence in the league right now - coming 20th for every conceivable defensive stat under the sun - but I think their attack will still shine through.

ChatGPT said: “Nottingham Forest have been impressive, while Tottenham have been inconsistent. A 2-1 win for Nottingham Forest is predicted.”

Southampton v West Ham

ChatGPT: 0-1 | David George: 0-2

West Ham have struggled so far this season, and their position has been worsened by the loss of Michail Antonio. Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug is playing upfront but has not yet adjusted to life in the Premier League, forcing the Hammers to rely once again on the Bowen-Kudus partnership.

But Southampton are bottom of the league for a reason - they aren’t scoring goals, and this six-pointer is almost surely only going one way.

Wolves v Manchester United

ChatGPT: 1-2 | David George: 0-0

Boxing Day’s battle of the “meh” teams has a 0-0 draw written all over it. Man United’s results have not really changed under Ruben Amorim’s leadership, and Wolves have been downright poor all season.

But ChatGPT disagrees, and thinks there could be some goals here. The AI said: “Manchester United are aiming to stabilise under new management, and Wolves have had defensive issues.”

Liverpool v Leicester City

ChatGPT: 3-0 | David George: 4-1

League leaders Liverpool are scoring goals for fun right now. Putting six past Tottenham is an absolute joke, and I can see them giving the business to Leicester City too.

ChatGPT said: “Liverpool are leading the league and are in excellent form - Leicester have struggled defensively. A 3-0 victory for Liverpool is likely.”

Brighton v Brentford

ChatGPT: 1-1 | David George: 2-1

A tough match to call, this one. Both sides have been decent defensively, but it’s in the attack where they both shine. The likes of Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro have been electric for Brighton this season, while Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa have made Brentford one of the surprise packages of 2024.

I think Brentford’s defence is just a little more sure of itself than the host’s, but ChatGPT’s prediction of a 1-1 draw could be absolutely spot-on too.

Arsenal v Ipswich Town

ChatGPT: 3-1 | David George: 1-0

On this fixture, the AI said: “Arsenal are in third place and have shown strong performances, while Ipswich Town, being a newly promoted side, may find it challenging.” But what ChatGPT seems to lack is up-to-date knowledge of injuries.

The absence of Bukayo Saka and his right-wing deputy Raheem Sterling means Arteta’s attacking options will be stretched thin over the coming matches. I can see Arsenal getting an early goal, then holding the ball and shutting up shop.